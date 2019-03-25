NORTHSIDE POOL CLUB

Standings after Week 17

Cackle Jack's;110-43

The Max;106-47

Roger's Place;103-50

Game On II;80-73

Game On I;60-93

Results from March 18

Roger's Place 6, Game On I 3

The Max 9, Game On II 0

Cackle Jack's bye

