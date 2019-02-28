NORTHSIDE POOL CLUB

Standings after Week 14

Cackle Jack's;93-33

The Max;86-40

Roger's Place;84-42

Game On II;71-55

Game On I;44-82

Results from Feb. 25

Cackle Jack's 5, Roger's Place 4

The Max 7, Game On I 2

Game On II bye

