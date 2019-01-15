American Pool League

Standings after Week 13

Coasters;87-30

The Max I;71-46

Neighborhood Bar;70-47

Russ's Tap I;65-52

Russ's Tap II;64-44

Rhino Bar I;59-58

The Max II;58-50

Rhino Bar II;51-66

Rudy's;50-67

Joey's on Lathrop;49-68

Rock Inn;41-76

Game On Sports Bar;27-90

Jan. 9 results

Coasters Bar 5, The Max I 4

Game On 5, Rock Inn 4

Neighborhood Bar 5, Russ's Tap II 4

Joey's on Lathrop 5, The Rhino Bar II 4

The Max II 6, Rudy's Bar 3

Russ's Tap I 6, The Rhino I 3

TABLE RUNS: Key Key Nunn, Joey's on Lathrop. Randy Brown, The Max II.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments