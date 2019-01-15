American Pool League
Standings after Week 13
Coasters;87-30
The Max I;71-46
Neighborhood Bar;70-47
Russ's Tap I;65-52
Russ's Tap II;64-44
Rhino Bar I;59-58
The Max II;58-50
Rhino Bar II;51-66
Rudy's;50-67
Joey's on Lathrop;49-68
Rock Inn;41-76
Game On Sports Bar;27-90
Jan. 9 results
Coasters Bar 5, The Max I 4
Game On 5, Rock Inn 4
Neighborhood Bar 5, Russ's Tap II 4
Joey's on Lathrop 5, The Rhino Bar II 4
The Max II 6, Rudy's Bar 3
Russ's Tap I 6, The Rhino I 3
TABLE RUNS: Key Key Nunn, Joey's on Lathrop. Randy Brown, The Max II.
