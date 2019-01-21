Northside Pool Club

Standings after Week 9

Cackle Jack's;57-24

The Max;57-24

Roger's Place;56-25

Game On II;40-41

Game On I;33-48

Results from Jan. 14

Game On II 5, Roger's Place 4

Cackle Jack's 7, Game On I 2

The Max bye

TABLE RUNS: Gregg Steinhaus, Roger's Place.

