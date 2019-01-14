Northside Pool Club

Standings after Week 8

Roger's Place;52-20

Cackle Jack's;50-22

The Max;48-24

Game On II;35-37

Game On I;31-41

Results from Jan. 7

Game On I 5, Roger's Place 4

The Max 9, Game On 2 0

Cackle Jack's bye

