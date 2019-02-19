American Pool League
Standings after Week 17
Coasters;114-39
The Max I;90-63
Neighborhood Bar;90-63
Russ's Tap II;84-60
The Max II;82-62
Russ's Tap I;82-71
Rhino Bar I;79-74
Joey's on Lathrop;68-85
Rudy's;66-87
Rhino Bar II;62-91
Rock Inn;55-98
Game On Sports Bar;35-118
Last week's results
Neighborhood Bar 5, Rock Inn 4
Rudy's 5, The Max I 4
Russ's Tap I 7, The Rhino Bar II 2
The Max II 6, Game On 3
Coasters Bar 7, Joey's on Lathrop 2
The Rhino Bar I 5, Russ's Tap II 4
TABLE RUNS: Ronnal Nelson, The Max I. Rick Castillo, Coaster's. Key Key Nunn, Joey's on Lathrop. Ken Johnson, Rhino Bar I.
EIGHT-BALL BREAK: David Garcia, Russ's Tap I.
NORTHSIDE POOL CLUB
Standings after Week 12
Cackle Jack's;79-29
Roger's Place;73-35
The Max;70-38
Game On II;60-48
Game On I;42-66
Results from Feb. 11
Roger's Place 6, Game On I 3
The Max 5, Game On II 4
Cackle Jack's bye
