American Pool League

Standings after Week 17

Coasters;114-39

The Max I;90-63

Neighborhood Bar;90-63

Russ's Tap II;84-60

The Max II;82-62

Russ's Tap I;82-71

Rhino Bar I;79-74

Joey's on Lathrop;68-85

Rudy's;66-87

Rhino Bar II;62-91

Rock Inn;55-98

Game On Sports Bar;35-118

Last week's results

Neighborhood Bar 5, Rock Inn 4

Rudy's 5, The Max I 4

Russ's Tap I 7, The Rhino Bar II 2

The Max II 6, Game On 3

Coasters Bar 7, Joey's on Lathrop 2

The Rhino Bar I 5, Russ's Tap II 4

TABLE RUNS: Ronnal Nelson, The Max I. Rick Castillo, Coaster's. Key Key Nunn, Joey's on Lathrop. Ken Johnson, Rhino Bar I.

EIGHT-BALL BREAK: David Garcia, Russ's Tap I.

NORTHSIDE POOL CLUB

Standings after Week 12

Cackle Jack's;79-29

Roger's Place;73-35

The Max;70-38

Game On II;60-48

Game On I;42-66

Results from Feb. 11

Roger's Place 6, Game On I 3

The Max 5, Game On II 4

Cackle Jack's bye

