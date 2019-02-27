American Pool League
Standings after Week 18
Coasters;118-44
The Max I;95-67
Neighborhood Bar;94-68
Russ's Tap II;90-63
The Max II;87-66
Russ's Tap I;86-76
Rhino Bar I;86-76
Joey's on Lathrop;73-89
Rudy's;71-91
Rhino Bar II;64-98
Rock Inn;59-103
Game On Sports Bar;38-124
Last week's results
Joey's on Lathrop 5, Neighborhood Bar 4
The Max I 5, Rock Inn 4
Rhino Bar I 7, Rhino Bar II 2
The Max II 5, Coasters 4
Rudy's 5, Russ's Tap I 4
Russ's Tap II 6, Game On 3
TABLE RUNS: Ruppert Wishau, Rhino Bar I. Randy Brown, The Max II. Key Key Nunn, Joey's on Lathrop.
EIGHT-BALL BREAK: Jim Dvoracek, Rock Inn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.