American Pool League

Standings after Week 18

Coasters;118-44

The Max I;95-67

Neighborhood Bar;94-68

Russ's Tap II;90-63

The Max II;87-66

Russ's Tap I;86-76

Rhino Bar I;86-76

Joey's on Lathrop;73-89

Rudy's;71-91

Rhino Bar II;64-98

Rock Inn;59-103

Game On Sports Bar;38-124

Last week's results

Joey's on Lathrop 5, Neighborhood Bar 4

The Max I 5, Rock Inn 4

Rhino Bar I 7, Rhino Bar II 2

The Max II 5, Coasters 4

Rudy's 5, Russ's Tap I 4

Russ's Tap II 6, Game On 3

TABLE RUNS: Ruppert Wishau, Rhino Bar I. Randy Brown, The Max II. Key Key Nunn, Joey's on Lathrop.

EIGHT-BALL BREAK: Jim Dvoracek, Rock Inn.

