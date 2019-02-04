Northside Pool Club

Standings after Week 10

Cackle Jack's;64-26

The Max;62-28

Roger's Place;58-32

Game On II;49-41

Game On I;37-53

Results from Jan. 21

Cackle Jack's 7, Roger's Place 2

The Max 5, Game On I 4

Game On II bye

