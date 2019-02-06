American Pool League
Standings after Week 15
Coasters;100-35
Neighborhood Bar;80-55
The Max I;78-57
Russ's Tap II;75-51
Rhino Bar I;73-62
Russ's Tap I;71-64
The Max II;68-58
Rhino Bar II;59-76
Joey's on Lathrop;59-76
Rudy's;57-78
Rock Inn;49-86
Game On Sports Bar;30-105
Jan. 16 results
Coasters Bar 8, Russ's Tap I 1
Joey's on Lathrop 6, Rudy's Bar 3
Neighborhood Bar 5, Russ's Tap II 4
Rock Inn 6, The Rhino Bar II 3
The Max Bar II 6, The Max Bar I 3
The Rhino Bar I 9, Game On 0
TABLE RUNS: Rollie Martinez, Coasters. Justin Tighie, Joey's on Lathrop. KeyKey Nunn, Joey's on Lathrop. Chris Conrad, Rock Inn. Don Sorenson, Max II. Bob Lachat, Max II.
