American Pool League

Standings after Week 15

Coasters;100-35

Neighborhood Bar;80-55

The Max I;78-57

Russ's Tap II;75-51

Rhino Bar I;73-62

Russ's Tap I;71-64

The Max II;68-58

Rhino Bar II;59-76

Joey's on Lathrop;59-76

Rudy's;57-78

Rock Inn;49-86

Game On Sports Bar;30-105

Jan. 16 results

Coasters Bar 8, Russ's Tap I 1

Joey's on Lathrop 6, Rudy's Bar 3

Neighborhood Bar 5, Russ's Tap II 4

Rock Inn 6, The Rhino Bar II 3

The Max Bar II 6, The Max Bar I 3

The Rhino Bar I 9, Game On 0

TABLE RUNS: Rollie Martinez, Coasters. Justin Tighie, Joey's on Lathrop. KeyKey Nunn, Joey's on Lathrop. Chris Conrad, Rock Inn. Don Sorenson, Max II. Bob Lachat, Max II.

