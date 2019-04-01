American Pool League
Standings after Week 23
Coasters;148-59
The Max I;121-86
The Max II;120-87
Neighborhood Bar;119-88
Russ's Tap II;116-91
Rhino I;108-99
Russ's Tap I;108-99
Rudy's;97-110
Joey's on Lathrop;92-115
Rhino II;84-123
Rock Inn;79-128
Game On Sport's Bar;48-159
Last week's results
The Rhino Bar II 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4
Coaster's 7, Neighborhood Bar 2
Rock Inn 6, The Max Bar II 3
Russ's Tap I 5, The Rhino Bar I 4
Rudy's Bar 5, Russ's Tap II 4
The Max Bar I 7, Game On Sport's Bar 2
TABLE RUNS: Rollie Martinez, Coaster's. Chuck Beth, Coaster's.
