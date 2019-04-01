American Pool League

Standings after Week 23

Coasters;148-59

The Max I;121-86

The Max II;120-87

Neighborhood Bar;119-88

Russ's Tap II;116-91

Rhino I;108-99

Russ's Tap I;108-99

Rudy's;97-110

Joey's on Lathrop;92-115

Rhino II;84-123

Rock Inn;79-128

Game On Sport's Bar;48-159

Last week's results

The Rhino Bar II 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4

Coaster's 7, Neighborhood Bar 2

Rock Inn 6, The Max Bar II 3

Russ's Tap I 5, The Rhino Bar I 4

Rudy's Bar 5, Russ's Tap II 4

The Max Bar I 7, Game On Sport's Bar 2

TABLE RUNS: Rollie Martinez, Coaster's. Chuck Beth, Coaster's.

