American Pool League
Standings after Week 24
Coasters;154-62
The Max II;129-87
The Max I;127-89
Neighborhood Bar;126-90
Russ's Tap II;119-97
Rhino I;111-105
Russ's Tap I;109-107
Rudy's;101-115
Joey's on Lathrop;96-120
Rhino II;86-130
Rock Inn;83-133
Game On Sports Bar;53-163
Last week's results
Rock Inn 5, Rudy's 4
Coaster's 6, The Rhino Bar I 3
The Max II 9, Russ's Tap I 0
Game On 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4
The Max I 6, Russ's Tap II 3
Neighborhood Bar 7, The Rhino Bar II 2
Position Night schedule
The Max II at Coasters
Neighborhood at The Max I
Rhino I at Russ's Tap II
Russ's I at Rudys
Rhino II at Joey's on Lathrop
Game On at Rock Inn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.