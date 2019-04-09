American Pool League

Standings after Week 24

Coasters;154-62

The Max II;129-87

The Max I;127-89

Neighborhood Bar;126-90

Russ's Tap II;119-97

Rhino I;111-105

Russ's Tap I;109-107

Rudy's;101-115

Joey's on Lathrop;96-120

Rhino II;86-130

Rock Inn;83-133

Game On Sports Bar;53-163

Last week's results

Rock Inn 5, Rudy's 4

Coaster's 6, The Rhino Bar I 3

The Max II 9, Russ's Tap I 0

Game On 5, Joey's on Lathrop 4

The Max I 6, Russ's Tap II 3

Neighborhood Bar 7, The Rhino Bar II 2

Position Night schedule

The Max II at Coasters

Neighborhood at The Max I

Rhino I at Russ's Tap II

Russ's I at Rudys

Rhino II at Joey's on Lathrop

Game On at Rock Inn

