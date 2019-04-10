NORTHSIDE POOL CLUB

Standings after Week 20

Cackle Jack's;132-48

The Max;125-55

Roger's Place;116-64

Game On II;86-85

Game On I;63-108

Results from April 1

The Max 6, Game On I 3

Cackle Jack's 6, Roger's Place 3

Game On II bye

TABLE RUNS: Jeff Higgins.

EIGHT-BALL BREAK: Carlos Torres.

Results from April 8

Roger's Place 5, The Max 4

Cackle Jack's 7, Game On II 2

Game On I bye

