The UW-Parkside men's basketball team couldn't recover from a lousy start against Northern Michigan on Saturday.

The Rangers trailed 40-18 at halftime and, despite a well-played second half, lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game 77-67 at Marquette, Mich.

"We had a really, really slow start," said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. "It was 12-10 and then we had a terrible 10-minute stretch at the end of the first half."

Adam Bonk scored a season-high 21 points, while Brandon Trimble added 14 points and five rebounds for the Rangers (3-4, 2-2 GLIAC).

ELMHURST 95, CARTHAGE 79: At Kenosha, the Red Men trailed by 20 at halftime and lost a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game. Jordan Kedrowski scored a game-high 26 points, while Kienan Baltimore added 23.

Women

CARTHAGE 92, ELMHURST 62: The Lady Reds got off to a rousing start and rolled to a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win at Kenosha. 

Carthage (3-4, 1-2 CCIW) led 32-8 at the end of the first quarter and 47-22 at halftime. Madie Kaelber scored 22, while Autumn Kalis added 20. Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward scored 13 and had three steals.

NO. MICHIGAN 72, PARKSIDE 39: The Rangers went cold after the first quarter and lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game in Marquette, Mich.

Parkside (3-5, 2-2 GLIAC) led 14-12 after one quarter, but was outscored 60-25 in the final three periods. Asiah Lawson had a season-high 19 points.

