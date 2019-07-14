The Racine Post 310 Legion Steelheads 17U team scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning then held on to beat East Troy 8-7 on Saturday.
The Steelheads led 5-2 after four innings and 7-4 after five before East Troy scored three times in the sixth to tie the game. Racine scored a run in the bottom of sixth to take the lead for good.
William Dudley recorded the final four outs to preserve the victory and earn the win.
At the plate, Ian Rognerud went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in two runs, while Dudley went 2 for 4 with a double and also drove in two.
