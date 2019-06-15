Racine Steelheads dominate 

Ian Rognerud went 5 for 5 with five RBIs and scored four runs in the U17 Racine Steelheads Post 310 Legion's 15-3 victory over East Troy Saturday at East Troy. Rognerud had two doubles and two triples.

Leadoff hitter Alex Hoff went 2 for 4 with a walk, Cody Krekling went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scored three runs and Ozzie Hetland went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Owen Luchinske earned the victory after allowing one earned run in four innings. He struck out four and walked five.

• In the U16 Steelheads' 8-5 victory over East Troy Friday night, Cadon Paulick struck out nine in 16 innings. He threw 18 first-pitch strikes.

Nick Schemming had two hits and two RBIs.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments