Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis handle Brookfield Blue Sox

Charlie Brockman pitched a complete game and the Racine Kiwanis defeated the Brookfield Blue Sox 5-2 in a Land O' Lakes League game Sunday at Brookfield's McCoy Park.
The Kiwanis (10-6, 3-3 LOL), who opened their season with a 10-3 loss to the Blue Sox May 29, have won six of their last eight games.
Brockman (5-1) allowed seven hits in nine innings. He struck out 10 and walked one walk.
The Kiwanis took a 3-0 lead in the third inning behind Alec Spang, who hit a two-run double, and Banse, who doubled in a run.
Kyle Semrad extended the Kiwanis' lead to 5-0 in the sixth inning with a two-run triple to deep center field. Sam Beers had singled and Kyle Sagan doubled to start the inning.
Banse, who entered the game hitting .465, went 2 for 4. Matt Friesema also went 2 for 4 and was exceptional in the field.
"His defense at shortstop was truly spectacular," coach Jack Schiestle said.
Tuesday's game against the Burlington Barons at Horlick Field has been cancelled. The Kiwanis return to action Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. game against the Hartland Oilers at Horlick Field.