Local baseball: Krekling leads Norsemen to win

Kody Krekling collected four hits, including two doubles, to help the Racine Norsemen U19 beat Delavan 14-1 in five innings at Delavan on Tuesday night.
After Delavan scored a run in the first inning, Racine responded with nine in the top of the second inning and four more in the third to take control of the game.
Jax Calverley went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs, while Ian Rognerud had two hits and scored twice. Bennett Spolar, Noah Johnson and Krekling each drove in two runs for the Norsemen (12-3).
Spolar started and pitched all five innings, allowing three hits, walking one and striking out eight.