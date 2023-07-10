The Racine Kiwanis were swept by the Milwaukee Heavy Hitters Sunday afternoon in a Land O’ Lakes League doubleheader at Horlick Field. After losing the opener 9-1, the Kiwanis were edged 3-2 in the second game.

In the first game, Matt Kirchoff went 2 for 3 and Jayden Wendt had a hit for the Kiwanis.

Jaycen Bardega has a strong performance in the second game, allowing three runs and six hits in six innings. All three of the runs he allowed came in the second inning, after he walked the first two batters.

Tre “Nails” Hatfield, a 15-year-old second baseman, turned two double plays and made eight putouts in the doubleheader.

“By playing next to (shortstop) Matt Friesema, he’s learning a ton,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said of Hatfield.

Jacob Pederson. Friesema, Kody Krekling and Logan LaBuda each singled in the second game.

The Kiwanis (6-13) host the Sussex Cardinals Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m. LOL game at Horlick Field.