The Racine Kiwanis produced plenty of spirited play Sunday afternoon, splitting a Land O’ Lakes League doubleheader with the Ixonia Snappers at Horlick Field. The Kiwanis (8-6-1, 7-5 LOL) won the first game 12-7 and then lost the second 8-4.
“We’re playing very good ball right now,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.
Left-hander Nick Alfini allowed seven runs in the first game, but struck out eight and walked just one in seven innings.
The Kiwanis were losing 7-4 before rallying for five runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth. In the fifth inning, Bradley Hansen had an RBI single, Hunter Fredrick drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Alec Spang hit a two-run single and Sam Beers had an RBI double.
KJ Banse hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning.
The Kiwanis were led in the first game by Banse (3 for 4, homer, three RBIs), Spang (3 for 5, three RBIs), Beers (3 for 3, two RBIs), Hansen (3 for 4, two RBIs) and Ben Randow (2 for 4, RBI).
The Kiwanis trailed 6-0 in the third inning of the second game before rallying for four runs in the fourth. RBIs in that inning were by Hansen on a single, Randow on a bases-loaded walk, Chris Collins on a sacrifice fly and Banse on a single.
Ben Sranske, who recently graduated from Milwaukee Thomas More High School, allowed just two earned runs in six innings for the Kiwanis.
The Kiwanis return to action Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. non-league game against the Kenosha Kingfish at Kenosha’s Simmons Field. Their next home game is 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Kewaskum at Horlick Field.
U17 RACINE STEELHEADS: Kody Krekling allowed two earned runs in seven innings with seven strikeouts and the Steelheads defeated the Hartland Legion 5-4 Sunday.
William Dudley tripled and drove in three runs for the Steelheads.
