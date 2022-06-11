Local baseball: Kaden Pfeffer leads Kiwanis

Kaden Pfeffer continues to impress for the Racine Kiwanis.

The left-handed pitcher, a 2021 Union Grove High School graduate, pitched a complete game in the Kiwanis' 4-1 Land O' Lakes League victory over the Dousman Frogs Saturday afternoon at Horlick Field.

Pfeffer (2-0) allowed two hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked three,

The Kiwanis (3-0, 2-0 LOL) staked him to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on RBIs by Kyle Sagan and Alex Hale. The Kiwanis' other run in the inning scored on a wild pitch.

Racine added a run in the fifth inning when Alec Spang drove in Connor Goodwin, who had doubled.

Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle continues to be impressed with his defense. The Kiwanis committed just one error and turned their fourth double play of the season.

Sagan went 2 for 3.

