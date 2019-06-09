The Burlington Barons used timely hitting and good pitching to sweep the Addison Braves in a Wisconsin State League doubleheader Sunday afternoon at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
The Barons (5-1) won the first game 5-4 and the second 3-0.
With the score tied 4-4 in the seventh inning of the first game, the Barons rallied for the winning run. Following a Mike Pilizzi single, Nate Ebersole and Brady Nowicki each bunted. Addison's pitcher tried to throw out Nowicki after his bunt, but the throw got away from the first baseman and Pilizzi scored.
Connor Spear scattered nine hits and allowed two earned runs in seven innings to win his first game of the season.
Pilizzi and Ebersol each went 2 for 4.'
In the second game, Curtis Sippy and Alex Berg combined to allow two hits in seven innings.
The Barons scored all three of their runs in the first inning with two outs.
Pilizzi singled up the middle to drive in Cal Tully with the first run and then Ebersol singled in Aaron Chapman. After Brady Nowicki walked to load the bases, Qadar Njuguna walked to drive in Pilizzi with the winning run.
RIVERMEN 6, KIWANIS 5: After taking a 5-1 lead in the eighth inning, the Racine Kiwanis allowed three runs in the eighth inning and two in the ninth and lost to the Waterford Rivermen in this Land O' Lakes League game at Waterford.
Nick Alfini pitched to two batters in the seventh inning before getting relieved,
Leading the Kiwanis (0-3) were Alex Spang, who went 3 for 4, Sam Beers, who hit two doubles, and Kyle Semrad, who went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Matt Friesema, a junior at Case, went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
"Matt Friesema has been a real nice surprise and Spang called a beautiful game," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "We played much better. There were a lot more positives than negatives."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.