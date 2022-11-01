Local artist Mireles part of exhibit

MADISON — Carlos Mireles of Kansasville has been invited to exhibit his artwork at the "Day of the Dead 2022" exhibit Nov. 3-4 at the Common Wealth Gallery, 100 S. Baldwin St.

Mireles, a retired nurse, majored in art at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. While drawing and painting have always been a passion, once he retired, Mireles had the time to focus his creative energy on his artwork.

“It is an honor to have my artwork featured at this exhibit,” commented Mireles. “This event is a wonderful way of celebrating our Hispanic culture.”

An artists’ reception, open to the public, is being held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and a poetry reading featuring former Racinian Oscar Mireles, Madison’s 2019 Poet Laureate, will be held at 7 p.m.

The 2022 Day of the Dead event is being sponsored Latinos Organizing for Understanding & Development (LOUD).