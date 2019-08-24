World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO, Guadalupe
Thursday's results
Willemstad (Curacao) 5, South Chungcheong (South Korea) 3, South Chungcheong eliminated
River Ridge (La.) 10, South Riding (Va.) 0, South Riding eliminated
Saturday's games
International Final, Willemstad (Curacao) 5, Chofu City (Japan) 4
Game 28: U.S. Final, Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. River Ridge (La.), late.
Sunday's games
Game 29: Third Place Game, Chofu City (Japan) vs. Game 28 loser, 9 a.m.
Game 30: Championship Game, Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Game 28 winner, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.