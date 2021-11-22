 Skip to main content
Watch Live: Burlington School Board receives preliminary "Discipline Audit" presentation

BURLINGTON — Right now in Burlington High School, a preliminary "Discipline Audit" presentation from the Director of Civil Rights at the University of California, Los Angeles Dr. Dan Losen, regarding a "Corrective Action Plan" as directed by the state Department of Public Instruction based on allegations of unaddressed racism in the Burlington Area School District is being presented to the school board.

Losen said his goal is to help BASD develop an "effective action plan" and "improve educational opportunities and outcomes for everyone in the district."

