Live Nativity returns to First Church of God
Live Nativity returns to First Church of God

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Live Nativity

The annual live Nativity is presented Dec. 21-23 at the First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave.

RACINE — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold its 64th annual Live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-23.

It will feature live animals, costumed characters and a recording of the Christmas story. Due to COVID-19 there will be less characters than in years past. There will be masked greeters standing nearby to briefly chat with visitors who come to view the scene on the grounds, or people can just stop by on the side of the street and view it from their vehicle.

