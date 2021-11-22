 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Live Nativity planned at Camp Timber-lee

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

EAST TROY — A live Nativity will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12, at Camp Timber-lee, N8705 Scout Road.

The live Nativity is an interactive experience of the Christmas story and the birth of Jesus Christ. Guests will experience the story in the comfort of their vehicle through the campgrounds and receive a complimentary treat.

The cost is $5 for ages 5 and older.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News