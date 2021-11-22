Live Nativity planned at Camp Timber-lee

EAST TROY — A live Nativity will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12, at Camp Timber-lee, N8705 Scout Road.
The live Nativity is an interactive experience of the Christmas story and the birth of Jesus Christ. Guests will experience the story in the comfort of their vehicle through the campgrounds and receive a complimentary treat.
The cost is $5 for ages 5 and older.
