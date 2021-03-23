Live comedy fundraiser to benefit Lakeside Players

KENOSHA — Live improvisational comedy by The See Team will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in Steigerwaldt Auditorium at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
This fundraiser for the Lakeside Players theater troupe features games and sketches based entirely on audience suggestions.
Tickets cost $15. Go to rhodecenter.org.
