 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live comedy fundraiser to benefit Lakeside Players
0 comments

Live comedy fundraiser to benefit Lakeside Players

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — Live improvisational comedy by The See Team will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in Steigerwaldt Auditorium at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

This fundraiser for the Lakeside Players theater troupe features games and sketches based entirely on audience suggestions. 

Tickets cost $15. Go to rhodecenter.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News