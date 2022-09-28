LIV Golf denies TV deal is close

Saudi-funded LIV Golf refuted a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1.

Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized.

It would go against what Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, told a Chicago radio station two weeks ago when he said, “We’re talking to four different networks, and live conversations where offers are being put on the table. They can see what we’re delivering.”

LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights.

“As we have stated previously, LIV Golf is just beginning its process and is in active discussions with several companies about broadcasting the LIV Golf League,” the statement said. “We caution that no one should draw any conclusions about potential media rights given that we are still in the middle of negotiations with several outlets.”

Fox Sports to declined comment.

Networks typically pay a rights fee to broadcast a sport. The PGA Tour, for example, this year began an expanded media rights deal for its tournaments to be shown on CBS, NBC, Golf Channel and ESPN+. The nine-year deal is worth an estimated $7 billion.

In this case, LIV Golf would pay for the time slot and be responsible for the cost of production and any advertising to be sold. In some time-buy cases, the deal includes a few promotional spots to let viewers know when it will be aired.

But any deal, even a time buy, would give LIV Golf what it desperately needs — TV viewership on an American linear channel. The league already has paid enormous signing fees — some reported in the $150 million range — to attract players, and each tournament offers $25 million in prize money. It does not have any visible corporate support.

Getting the major networks seemed to be a long shot because of their existing agreements with the PGA Tour and the animosity between the rival circuits, along with the source of LIV Golf’s deep pockets — Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — that brought protests to some tournaments staged in the United States over the summer.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported Apple and Amazon were not interested.

Football

For the first time, the Cleveland Browns didn’t mind that Myles Garrett wasn’t with them on the field.

The All-Pro defensive end stayed home to rest and recover Wednesday from injuries suffered in a single-car crash as his status for the Browns’ game on Sunday at Atlanta remains in doubt.

Garrett was not at the team’s facility two days after one of the NFL’s top players flipped his Porsche when he veered off a rural road near his home following practice. He suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreck.

“Very, very grateful that he’s OK,” said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who has spoken to Garrett.

After rolling his car, Garrett was hospitalized for several hours. Bodycam footage from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office showed him looking dazed while being treated by medical personnel as he sat on the ground near his badly damaged and overturned vehicle.

The team said Garrett cleared concussion protocol.

Road racing

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah has pulled out of Sunday’s London Marathon because of a hip injury.

The 39-year-old Farah said he injured his right hip in training and will not be fit in time for the race.

“I’ve been training really hard over the past few months and I’d got myself back into good shape and was feeling pretty optimistic about being able to put in a good performance,” the British runner said. “However, over the past 10 days I’ve been feeling pain and tightness in my right hip. I’ve had extensive physio and treatment and done everything I can to be on the start line but it hasn’t improved enough to compete on Sunday.”

Farah, who won Olympic gold in the 5,000 and 10,000-meter races in London and Rio de Janeiro, was set to compete in his first marathon since 2019. He won the warmup race The Big Half earlier this month.

Farah said he still hopes to run in the 2023 London Marathon, when the race switches back to its traditional date in April.