One year after Yu Liu shot her lowest round on the LPGA Tour at Thornberry Creek of Oneida, she tied the course record with a 10-under 62 for a one-shot lead in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Oneida, Wis.
“I really like the golf course, apparently,” Liu said. “So it’s just nice to be out here. Just great vibes.”
It was nice for just about everyone on a rain-softened course in which nearly half of the 140-player field shot in the 60s. Liu, a 23-year-old from China, had a one-shot lead over Jeongeun Lee and Yealimi Noh, who only got into the tournament through Monday qualifying. Sung Hyun Park, who won last week in Arkansas to return to No. 1 in the world, opened with a 65.
- Scott Piercy had one birdie in his first seven holes Thursday.
Then he went on a binge.
Piercy birdied eight of his final 11 holes en route to a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead after the first round of the inaugural 3M Open at Blaine, Minn.
“I was thinking 4, 5-under a day would be nice. You always get one or two guys that kind of go really low and I just happened to be that guy,” Piercy said.
Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama are each two shots back after a 7-under 64 at the TPC Twin Cities. Seeking his fifth career tour win and first since the 2018 Zurich Classic, Piercy birdied one of his first seven holes and eight of his final 11, including a nearly 30-foot putt on No. 16 to get to 8 under. He needed just 25 strokes on the greens.
Piercy struggled late at the U.S. Open three weeks ago, including a final-round 77, and finished 52nd, but some rest and a tweak to how his driver is weighted produced a satisfying result.
Football
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash that required his left arm to be amputated.
Sports agent Malki Kawa confirmed the injuries in a tweet on Thursday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho says the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to 22-year-old Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Norton played at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad. The Dolphins signed him in December.
