'Little Women' on stage at Carthage

The beloved story of "Little Women" gets a fresh look in the musical adaptation written by Allan Knee with music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and directed by Sophie Michalski (2022).

Based on the classic 1868-69 semi-autobiographical novel by Louisa May Alcott, the story follows the lives and adventures of the March family in Concord, Mass., during the American Civil War era. With the four March sisters, the meek and musical Beth, the romantic and boisterous Amy, the sweet natured and eldest daughter Meg and the fiery and aspiring writer Jo, as well as their loving and strong mother, Marmee, there is someone for every audience member to relate to. "Little Women" is full of hope and heartache, nostalgia, personal discovery and unbreakable love.