Little sisters are models for fashion show

MOUNT PLEASANT — 2022 Fashion Forward, a fundraiser for Big Sisters of Greater Racine, takes place at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

Big and little sisters serve as models in a fashion show. Each little sister will be shopping at Fosters reStore for the clothing that she wears at the event. This local thrift store has a mission to provide no-cost clothing to foster children. Hairstyling and makeup will be provided by cosmetology students and instructors from Gateway Technical College.

The fundraiser features a plated lunch at 11:30 a.m., fashion show, silent auction and raffle. Guest speaker is Shuchi Wadhwa, chief information officer technology for Racine County.

Tickets cost $25 for ages 13 and older or $10 for ages 12 and younger. A table of eight can be reserved for $150. For tickets, go to https://go.evvnt.com/1030552-0. Masks are required.

