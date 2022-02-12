Little progress in baseball talks

Baseball negotiations lasted for an hour Saturday when Major League Baseball made a new proposal that lawyers for locked-out players thought had only minor movement.

Major League Baseball eliminated the penalty of a third-round amateur draft pick for exceeding the luxury tax threshold.

Management maintained its plan to increase the threshold from $210 million to $214 million in both 2022 and 2023. Baseball increased its proposed threshold to $216 million in 2024, followed by $218 million and $222 million in the last two years of its proposal.

Bruce Meyer, the union's head negotiator, arrived at Major League Baseball's office with two staff lawyers for the meeting just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

It was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

The clubs made a 130-page offer that they hope could be the structure of an eventual memorandum of understanding.

MLB also proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $630,000 or alternatively a tiered minimum of $615,000 for initial major leaguers, $650,000 for players with one year of service and $725,000 for those with two years — the latter an increase from $700,000 in the previous proposal.

MLB also offered to increase the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $10 million to $15 million. The union is at $100 million.

To address union allegations of service time manipulation, MLB offered to award two draft picks — one amateur, one international — for rookie accomplishments, up from one. The union opposes an international draft.

In addition, to address roster churn, MLB proposed a limit of five optional assignments of a player to the minor leagues each season.

Clubs also offered to guarantee a drafted amateur who participates in the pre-draft physical program a contract of at least 75% of slot value, with a stipulation that a player who passes a pre-draft physical cannot be flunked for his post-draft physical. This would address for the future the Mets’ decision not to sign Kumar Rocker.

MLB valued its offer on the minimum and pre-bonus pool as being of $200 million more in value to players over five years than the previous deal.

Players’ lawyers said they planned to discuss the offer with the union’s executive board.

• The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday.

Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records.

A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).

He hit .263 with 52 homers and 209 RBIs. His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.

Born Sept. 30, 1974, he played for the Cal State-Fullerton team that won the 1995 College World Series.

Golf

Former U.S. Women's PGA champion Hannah Green shot a 4-under 68 and increased her lead to five strokes after three rounds of the Vic Open on Saturday in Barwon Heads, Australia.

Green, who won the Women’s PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, had a 12-under par total of 205 at the 13th Beach Golf Links.

Karis Davidson (68) and Whitney Hillier (75) were tied for second.

The Vic Open features a men’s and women’s tournament in mixed groups.

In the men’s event, John Lyras maintained his tournament-long lead with a 70 and a three-round total of 16-under 200. Fellow Australian Dimitrios Papadatos was a stroke behind after a 68, and four players were tied for third, two behind Lyras.

The top three finishers in the men’s tournament will qualify for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, scheduled for July 14-17 on the Old Course. Following the cancellation of the New Zealand Open this year due to pandemic quarantine restrictions, the qualifying spots were allocated to the Vic Open.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0