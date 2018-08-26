LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d'Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros

Sunday's result

At Lamade Stadium

Third Place

Kawaguchi (Japan) 8, Peachtree City (Ga.) 2

World Championship

Honolulu 3, Seoul (South Korea) 0

