At South Williamsport, Pa.

UNITED STATES

NEW ENGLAND, Coventry (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC, Staten Island (N.Y.); SOUTHEAST, Peachtree City, Ga.; GREAT LAKES, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.); MIDWEST, Des Moines (Iowa); SOUTHWEST, Houston; NORTHWEST, Coeur d'Alene (Idaho); WEST, Honolulu

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA/PACIFIC, Seoul (South Korea); AUSTRALIA, Gold Coast; CANADA, Surrey (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Guayama (Puerto Rico); EUROPE/AFRICA, Barcelona (Spain); JAPAN, Kawaguchi; LATIN AMERICA, Arraijan (Panama); MEXICO, Matamoros

Double Elimination

Saturday's results

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 6, Gold Coast (Australia) 0

Des Moines (Iowa) 9, Coventry (R.I.) 5

Surrey (British Columbia) 2, Barcelona (Spain) 1, 10 innings

Peachtree City (Ga.) 3, Coeur d'Alene (Idaho) 0

Sunday's games

Game 13: Seoul (South Korea) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 8 a.m.

Game 14: Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Houston, 10 a.m.

Game 15: Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Arraijan (Panama), noon

Game 16: Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Honolulu, 1 p.m.

