At South Williamsport, Pa.
UNITED STATES
NEW ENGLAND: Barrington (R.I.); MID-ATLANTIC: Elizabeth (N.J.); SOUTHEAST: South Riding (Va.); GREAT LAKES: Bowling Green (Ky.); MIDWEST: Coon Rapids (Minn.); SOUTHWEST: River Ridge (La.); NORTHWEST: Salem (Ore.); WEST: Wailuku (Hawaii).
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA/PACIFIC: South Chungcheong (South Korea); AUSTRALIA: Sydney; CANADA: Coquitlam (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN: Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA: Bologna (Italy); JAPAN: Chofu City; LATIN AMERICA: Maracaibo (Venezuela); MEXICO, Guadalupe
Double Elimination
Sunday's results
South Chungcheong (South Korea) 4, Willemstad (Curacao) 0
South Riding (Va.) 11, Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0
Chofu City (Japan) 5, Guadalupe (Mexico) 0
Game 16: Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), suspended
Monday's games
Game A: Sydney (Australia) vs. Bowling Green (Ky.), 10 a.m.
Game 17: Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Guadalupe (Mexico), noon
Game 18: Barrington (R.I.) vs. Game 16 loser, 2 p.m.
Game 19: Coquitlam (British Columbia), vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 5 p.m.
Game 20: River Ridge (La.) vs. Coon Rapids (Minn.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game B: Bologna (Italy) vs. Salem (Ore.), 10 a.m.
Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 6:30 p.m.
