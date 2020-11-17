 Skip to main content
List gives ideas for fall, winter fun in Kenosha area
List gives ideas for fall, winter fun in Kenosha area

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has published a Fall/Winter "FUN 101 COVID-19 Edition: 101 Things to See & Do in the Kenosha Area."

The list is about seasonal activities, recreation opportunities, landmarks and attractions, as well as supporting locally owned shops and restaurants. It features in-person activities, new places, to-go dining options, online shopping, virtual experiences, the great outdoors and non-monetary ways to support local businesses. Even with 101 items on the list, it’s still only a sampling of the many unique experiences that bring visitors to the Kenosha area. Price ranges are included; including many free items.

The list is currently only published online; it can be found at VisitKenosha.com/FUN101.

