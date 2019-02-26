NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Lisa Marie Stratton, 500 block of Sixth St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

