'Lisa Marie Barber: Heart Shaped World' opens Aug. 14 at OS Projects

RACINE — "Lisa Marie Barber: Heart Shaped World" opens Saturday, Aug. 14, at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. The exhibit, featuring a large-scale ceramic installation and exuberantly embroidered quilts, continues through Saturday, Oct. 16. Although there will be no opening reception, the gallery plans to host an artist reception and talk at a later date, COVID-19 infection rates permitting.

Lisa Marie Barber’s aesthetic sensibility is rooted in Central American folk art and the Mexican Catholic shrines of her heritage and upbringing. The artist creates sprawling ceramic installations that encompass imagined, decorative conceptions of home as well as mixed-media quilts that utilize a range of drawing, dyeing, printing and applique techniques. Simple in concept and method yet intricately composed, the artworks serve as personal meditations on the playfulness and beauty that outlines each day.

The centerpiece of "Heart Shaped World" is Barber’s eponymous ceramic installation that commands nearly half of the gallery’s floor space. Barber began working on the installation shortly after moving to Wisconsin from the West Coast in 2003 and while she was experiencing a sense of dislocation. The installation’s protagonist, a life-size seated woman, is set apart from the teeming clay city behind her, while various accessories (a plane in her hand, antenna on her head) and a “small heart world” border tie her to the “big heart city” of her past. Although tinged with homesickness, the artwork’s message is optimistic: it is possible to make a new place into a home well loved.