RACINE — Artist Lisa Englander will talk about her exhibit, "Grammar Lessons," at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. The exhibit of recent paintings and drawings is on view through July 15.

In "Grammar Lessons," Englander investigates the scope and subtleties of a monochromatic palette. She creates rich black paintings in which no black paint is used as well as vivid works in multiple shades of a single hue. Her paintings — all executed freehand — are made from watercolor washes which can be layered up to 30 times to generate the depth and luminosity of color the artist seeks.

"Grammar Lessons" also finds Englander returning to her love of drawing, inspired by a discarded vintage copy of Owen Jones’ pioneering work, "The Grammar of Ornament," first published in 1856. The book features 100 color plates of objects and patterns from around the world and throughout history, along with propositions about proportions, colors and rules of abstraction.