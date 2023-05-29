Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — “Grammar Lessons,” an exhibition of recent paintings and drawings by Lisa Englander, is on exhibit through July 15 at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. The artist will also give a talk about her work at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

Englander’s shamelessly decorative artwork features obsessive patterning, elaborate colorations and simplified ornamentation. Her paintings are visually organized in musical fashion, with sections of color meeting, connecting and abruptly stopping before migrating to a different area of the work like riffs in a jazz composition. Painted areas enunciate and restate themes, while intersecting planes of minutely scaled patterns shade and shadow each other to create complex, imaginary spaces.

In “Grammar Lessons,” Englander investigates the scope and subtleties of a monochromatic palette. She creates rich black paintings in which no black paint is used as well as vivid works in multiple shades of a single hue. Her paintings — all executed freehand — are made from watercolor washes which can be layered up to 30 times to generate the depth and luminosity of color the artist seeks.

“Grammar Lessons” also finds Englander returning to her love of drawing, inspired by a discarded vintage copy of Owen Jones’ pioneering work, “The Grammar of Ornament,” first published in 1856. The book features 100 color plates of objects and patterns from around the world and throughout history, along with propositions about proportions, colors and rules of abstraction.

Englander has long subscribed to Jones’ argument that one of humankind’s universal qualities is the desire to make beautiful things. The artist has also shared Jones’ comprehensive global approach to ornament and beauty, with its focus on pattern and decoration, throughout her career. In “Grammar Lessons,” Englander revisits her early explorations of Jones’ visual research by using printed images from the book as the starting point for a new series of elaborate multi-media collages she debuts in this exhibition.