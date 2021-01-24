Lions' Stafford looks to move on

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford are planning to part ways.
The Lions and Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke Saturday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision.
Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired, the person said. Stafford was on a call with Lions general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed moving on without each other.
Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract.
Stafford surpassed the 45,000-yard mark in the 165th game of his career, the fewest games an NFL player has had to reach that number, during the finale of the 2020 season. He threw three touchdown passes in that game against Minnesota to raise his career total to 282.
Like many of Stafford’s accomplishments in Detroit, they were marred by a loss as the Lions fell to 5-11 last for their third straight double-digit loss season and his career record dropped to 74-90-1 in the regular season.
Detroit drafted the strong-armed Stafford out of Georgia with the hopes he could help the franchise have playoff success, building on the one playoff victory it has earned since winning the 1957 NFL title.
Stafford, though, was 0-3 in the 2011, 2014 and 2016 postseasons.
The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are among the teams that may have an interest in Stafford, who turns 33 in February.
- Sources close to the negotiations confirmed Saturday former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn will be hired as the Lions’ offensive coordinator under new head coach Dan Campbell.
Lynn went 33-31 with the Chargers from 2017-20. He was fired after this season following a 7-9 season, despite the success of quarterback Justin Herbert, the favorite for offensive rookie of the year after throwing for 31 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 starts.
Lynn, 52, played running back at Texas Tech, then played in 83 games in the NFL as a reserve with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.
Campbell was hired Wednesday, and he’s bringing New Orleans assistant Aaron Glenn to be the Lions’ defensive coordinator.
BEARS: Safeties coach Sean Desai has been promoted to replace retired defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.
The longest-tenured member of the Bears’ coaching staff, Desai was hired as a quality control coach in 2013 under Marc Trestman. He worked with defensive backs and linebackers while also assisting on special teams through the 2018 season before being promoted to safeties coach.
Coach Matt Nagy called Desai “a person of high football intelligence” while announcing his promotion.
The Bears made the playoffs for the second time in Nagy’s three seasons despite going 8-8 for the second straight year. They dropped six straight and eight of their final 11 games counting a wild-card loss at New Orleans.
Pagano retired after two seasons in Chicago and more than three-and-half decades coaching at the college and NFL levels.
OLSON RETIRES: Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster.
Olsen announced Sunday that he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst.
The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen, 35, played for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks.
“Proud of what I was able to accomplish in this league, proud of the relationships and everything that the game has given me,” Olsen said on Fox. “But sometimes, when it’s time it’s time, and my time in the NFL now has come to an end. I’m excited for the next chapter.”
A 2007 first-round draft pick by the Bears, Olsen spent his first four pro seasons in Chicago before being traded to Carolina for a third-round selection. It was one of the better transactions the Panthers have made.
In his nine seasons with Carolina, Olsen made three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl and had 524 catches for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also was a team leader for the Panthers.
Olsen spent his final season in Seattle, making 24 receptions and scoring once. Overall, he made 742 receptions for 8,683 yards and 60 TDs.