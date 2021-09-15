Lions have a long list of fixes before facing Packers

DETROIT — The problem facing Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell isn’t finding things to fix.

It is deciding where to start.

The Lions trailed the San Francisco 49ers 31-10 at halftime and 41-17 with two minutes left before a late charge brought them within 41-33.

Campbell said watching the game film didn’t make the game look much better than it had seemed in real time.

“There was nothing that surprised me,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to clean up, but the positive is that we can clean them up. We missed on a lot of little things, and if we do those little things, we’re probably going to win a game.”

What’s working

The running back combination of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift had 93 yards on 20 carries, but also helped when the Lions had to throw the ball after falling so far behind. Swift caught eight passes for 65 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown on a screen pass, while Williams had eight catches for 56 yards.

What needs help