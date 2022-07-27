Lions Fun Fest has carnival rides, live music

WATERFORD — The Lions Fun Fest will take place Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 11-14, at Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street.

The event will feature carnival rides (wristbands available), food and live music. The lineup: Thursday by Doze 2 Guyz, 7-10 p.m.; Friday by Smart Mouth, 7-11 p.m.; Saturday by TW & Company, 1-5 p.m., and Lunchmoney Bullies, 7-11 p.m.; and Sunday by Kenny & The Night Owls.