 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lions Fun Fest has carnival rides, live music

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

WATERFORD — The Lions Fun Fest will take place Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 11-14, at Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street.

The event will feature carnival rides (wristbands available), food and live music. The lineup: Thursday by Doze 2 Guyz, 7-10 p.m.; Friday by Smart Mouth, 7-11 p.m.; Saturday by TW & Company, 1-5 p.m., and Lunchmoney Bullies, 7-11 p.m.; and Sunday by Kenny & The Night Owls.

Fest ours are 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine alderman resigns

Racine alderman resigns

Alderman Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 for four terms, resigned from the City of Racine Common Council after eight years on Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News