Lionel Railroad Club plans open house
Lionel Railroad Club plans open house

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will hold a free open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, on the second floor of American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave.

The club offers families and the public the opportunity to enjoy the creativity and passion of model railroading. New members are always encouraged to join.

For more information, call 262-994-9476. Attendees should park behind the store off Ohio Street and use the side entrance. There is no elevator available.

