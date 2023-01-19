Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin hosting open house

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The club is located above American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (parking in back). The club entrance is on Ohio Street.

The club features two layouts:

The 10-by-14-foot layout features a Plasticville city and a carnival scene with operating rides. The track plan has numerous switches and wyes for operating different routes.

The second layout is 17-by-27 feet and features three loops of track with wide sweeping curves and numerous sidings. Completed scenery includes the city of Spencer, with industrial, agricultural and suburban areas.

“Both layouts will appeal to people of all ages,” said Dan Hechel, club president.