Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin hosting open house

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
LIONEL TRAIN

A North Shore model locomotive chugs along a track during a 2018 open house for the Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin. The club's next open house is Saturday, Jan. 21.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The club is located above American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (parking in back). The club entrance is on Ohio Street.

The club features two layouts:

The 10-by-14-foot layout features a Plasticville city and a carnival scene with operating rides. The track plan has numerous switches and wyes for operating different routes.

The second layout is 17-by-27 feet and features three loops of track with wide sweeping curves and numerous sidings. Completed scenery includes the city of Spencer, with industrial, agricultural and suburban areas.

“Both layouts will appeal to people of all ages,” said Dan Hechel, club president.

People are also reading…

Founded in 1997, the Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin has promoted the hobby of model railroading and allied activities, within a friendly and stimulating environment, for the benefit of the public of all ages. For more information, contact the Club via email at Lionelrrsewi@gmail.com.

