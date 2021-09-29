Linebackers are holding down Badgers' fort

The University of Wisconsin football team got its first look at what its top linebacker group can do last week against Notre Dame.

Though the game got away from the Badgers, the early returns from having its starting four linebackers on the field were apparent and another positive for a defense that ranks second in the nation in yards allowed per game (210.3) and first in rushing yards allowed per game (23).

With junior Leo Chenal’s return from COVID-19, the inside linebacker duo of Chenal and senior Jack Sanborn was in place for the first time against the Irish. That pair combined for 13 tackles, three for loss, and nearly secured two turnovers for the Badgers — Sanborn recovered a fumble and Chenal had an interception that was called back by a penalty. Chenal also forced a fumble.

Outside linebackers Noah Burks and Nick Herbig also played well, combining for six tackles, and Herbig tallied two of UW’s six sacks.

“I think it’s our expectation,” Sanborn said of the linebackers’ play. “Going into this year, this is the expectation that we had. It’s kind of a standard here. So I think that everyone’s playing really well, but at the same time, I know that we can do a lot better too. We’re going to need it.”