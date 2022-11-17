Lindsey stepping up into increased role for Badgers

Sophomore Isaac Lindsey needed three games to match his total minutes played last season.

It's fitting since the University of Wisconsin men's basketball guard no longer is a walk-on. Coach Greg Gard put Lindsey on scholarship before the season started, and Lindsey has responded by playing a bigger role with the Badgers.

Lindsey, who transferred to UW from UNLV before last season, was Gard's first choice to back up starting point guard Chucky Hepburn in Friday's Brew City Battle game against Stanford. And Lindsey scored two points in five minutes of work against UW-Green Bay.

“I'm a guy that they can really rely on to come in and do what they need me to do,” Lindsey said. “I really understand the offense, our defensive principles. I think I'm a guy they can trust to throw in there at any spot. I don't really care what or how much I play. I just really want to get out there and help out my team anyway I can.”

Stepping into a bigger role for the Badgers is a dream come true for Lindsey. He grew up wanting to play for them. He lived about 50 miles from the Kohl Center, attended games and participated in the program’s youth and elite camps.

But he didn’t receive a scholarship offer from UW and committed to play at UNLV.

A torn labrum sidelined him for his freshman season with the Runnin' Rebels. He missed home, so he entered the transfer portal in hopes of joining a team closer to Mineral Point. Gard offered a spot as a walk-on.

Lindsey didn't play much as a UW freshman, seeing action in six games for a total of 13 minutes. He went 1 of 5 from the field overall with his lone points coming on a 3-pointer against Illinois State.

Gard said it always was his intention to give Lindsey a scholarship if the program could, but he made no promises. Lindsey played well in limited action during the team's trip to France in August, including a 10-point performance in the team's first game.

“I always like to reward guys that have given up a lot to come here and pay their own way, specifically if they worked and are in position to help us,” Gard said. “For him to give up his scholarship at UNLV, transfer here knowing he wanted to be back home and has always wanted to be a Badger, you award that and reward that when it's justified.”

Gard decided to have some fun in making the announcement that Lindsey would be put on scholarship. The team gathered after a practice in October to watch a preview of the upcoming episode of “The B1G Trip.” The video cut out to reveal their French guide, who announced that Lindsey was on scholarship.

Lindsey and the other players had no idea it was coming.

“I wasn't coming here just to walk-on and not play,” Lindsey said. “My goal was to come here, earn a spot and be able to play on scholarship or not. It's really nice to be on scholarship, save money and stuff like that, but I just really wanted to get out there and play.”

It was an unforgettable moment for more than Lindsey. UW junior forward Carter Gilmore has known Lindsey for a majority of his life. They played basketball together and Gilmore even played a part in recruiting Lindsey as a transfer.

Gilmore was in a similar situation following his freshman year. He joined the Badgers as a walk-on and earned a scholarship for his sophomore season.

“We knew our dream was to come here and be on scholarship together,” Gilmore said. “Just see both of us living out our dream, to be like living in the same place and doing all this stuff together. It's been a really neat experience.”