Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

"No matter what happens from here on out, this group is going to be etched in history forever," Stamkos said. "We're back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. That doesn't happen very often."

It's now up to BriseBois to address Tampa Bay's impending breakup. After trading first-, second- and fourth-round picks in the draft this year and second- and third-rounders next year as part of loading up to win now, the next steps will be painful and may come with a drop in the standings.

Still, there is reason to believe Tampa Bay will be perennial playoff contenders for years to come and with plenty of talent to add a fourth championship.

Kucherov — who joined Mario Lemieux as the only players to lead two consecutive postseasons in scoring — is signed through 2026. Norris Trophy finalist defenseman and 2020 playoff MVP Victor Hedman is signed through 2025 and Stamkos through 2024.

The most important piece of the future is goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is under contract through 2028. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after never losing back-to-back games and posting a shutout to close out each round.

"When he locks in, he is remarkable to watch," Cooper said. "I can't believe how he shuts the door in the biggest games of his career."