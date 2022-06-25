Lighthouse Run: Racine natives Binzak, Johnson win 4-mile championships

RACINE — On a day when the Lighthouse Run returned to Downtown Racine for the first time since 2019, it seemed only appropriate that there was a strong local flavor to enhance the mood.

Enter Johnny Binzak and Amanda Johnson.

Binzak, a 2010 Horlick High School graduate, was the overall champion in the four-mile competitive race with a time of 20:34.57. He won by a comfortable margin over runner-up Diego Garcia (22:23.75).

Johnson, who graduated from Park in 2015, was just as dominating. Making her first appearance at the Lighthouse Run since 2016, when she won the four-mile championship, Johnson matched that title with a time of 24:30.55. That was good for fifth overall in the race.

There is another link between Binzak and Johnson: Academic excellence.

The 30-year-old Binzak graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2015 with a degree in electrical engineering. He is now self-employed in Chicago as software developer.

As for the 25-year-old Johnson, she earned a Masters Degree at UW-Parkside in 2019 in sports management. She is now a first-grade teacher at St. Joseph School in Racine.

Both were at their best Saturday morning when the Lighthouse Run returned to its familiar environment in Downtown Racine for the first time since June 15, 2019.

Binzak set out on a torrid pace before settling for a slower pace. That was still enough for him to win by a comfortable margin.

"In my mind, I was thinking about maybe doing 4:45 per mile," said Binzak, who ran for Wisconsin as a freshman. "I did that for the first mile, but I just wasn't feeling strong enough to continue.

"So I just slowed down and just focused on winning it as opposed to the time. I think second place was a minute and a half behind, so I didn't really have anyone to race with."

Could Binzak be starting his own Lighthouse Run dynasty after winning his second straight championship?

"It would be nice to win more," he said. "As long as I'm available, I'm definitely going to come back and run it. As long as I'm in shape, I'll be coming down to run fast."

Johnson, who placed fourth in the 1,600 meters at 2015 WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Championships, went on to earn several accolades at Parkside. She remains a force, as evidenced by her performance Saturday morning.

"My goal really wasn't to win (the overall championship) because there was a guy I saw last year and he ran 19-something," Johnson said. "And that's really fast. By my goal was to go like 5:45 and I was a little short from that, but that's OK."

Still, Johnson achieved a top-five finish behind four men — Binzak, Diego Garcia (22:23.75), Freddy Garcia (22:40.75) and Alexander Marrione (23:38.20).

"The guys went out and I stayed right in order with how they came out," she said. "They went out one-two-three-four and I was right there. No one really changed positions with me throughout."

Johnson was helped with her training by a recent vacation she took to Gatlinburg, Tenn., with her boyfriend, Jeremy Troup.

"Walking out of our camper, it was like 98% humidity!," she said.

Led by Johnson, three women placed among the top 10. Kathy Pearman of Bonita Springs, Fla., was seventh (26:34.39) and Michelle Gregory of Racine was 10th (27:52.36).

Gregory's husband, Ben, was runner-up in the 10-mile race.

