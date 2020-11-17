Light Up the Night in Burlington Nov. 20

BURLINGTON — Light Up the Night will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, citywide and in Downtown Burlington.
The evening will offer seasonal gift ideas, a unique selection of holiday décor, food, artwork, jewelry and accessories. There will be discounts, drawings and refreshments.
The Operation Burlington Cares Food Drive is also underway through Dec. 31. People can drop off nonperishable food items at participating merchants for in-store discounts and a chance to win prizes.
